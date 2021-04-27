'Bloody b*****ds': IIT Kharagpur professor hurls abuses at SC/ST and physically challenged students; video goes viral

The professor even goes to the extent of challenging the students to complain to two Union ministries - the Ministry of Women and Child Care or the Ministry of SC/ST/Minorities, asserting that nothing and no one can make her change her decision.

In another video, she declines a student's request of exemption from classes on account of her grandfather's death. The professor calls the request "shocking".

She is heard saying, "I am a Hindu... I know there are some customs to be done but I also know that in these Covid times, there is a restriction on all these religious rituals..."

She further says that whether the grandfather died of Covid-19 or any other disease is not of importance.

In a third video, she is heard exhorting students to say "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and says, "this is the least you can do for your country" while raining expletives on her students.

The caption of the post says that Associate Professor Seema Singh of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences was taking the preparatory course in English for SC/ST candidates and those with physical challenges when these videos were recorded.

"This shows complete disregard to the student's emotion and claims to be the apex authority of the course," the students' post read.

The videos have attracted a lot of attention online. Many people are criticising the professor demanding her resignation.

Dalit leader and Chief of Azad Samaj Party, Chandra Shekhar Aazad wrote in a tweet, "The Casteist remarks made by a Professor of IIT Kharagpur on SC/ST students during an online class are atrocious.The professor must be suspended with immediate effect and booked under SC/ST Act. Casteism will not be tolerated at any cost. #End_Casteism_In_IIT."