IIT Roorkee pupil dies in quarantine centre days after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive student

A student has died at a quarantine centre set up at IIT Roorkee, ANI reported.
As per the information shared by the IIT Roorkee media cell in charge, he was kept at the centre from April 11th after coming in primary contact with another student who had tested positive for COVID-19.
However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained and an update about the same will be shared after the postmortem.
