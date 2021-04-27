'Why is India so weird': Couple gets married in PPE kits after groom tests positive for COVID-19; WATCH viral video

Weddings are being postponed or arranged quietly in various parts of the country owing to lockdown due to COVID-19. However, where there's love, there's way.

A man in Madhya Pradesh, despite testing positive, went ahead and got married to his bride in PPE kit!

In the video shared on social media, the couple can be seen wearing blue PPE suits as they they tie the knot at a marriage hall in Ratlam. Not only the couple, but also the priest and few close family members were wearing PPE suits during the wedding.

Here's the video of the marriage ceremony.