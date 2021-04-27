'Why is India so weird': Couple gets married in PPE kits after groom tests positive for COVID-19; WATCH viral video

Weddings are being postponed or arranged quietly in various parts of the country owing to lockdown due to COVID-19. However, where there's love, there's way.
A man in Madhya Pradesh, despite testing positive, went ahead and got married to his bride in PPE kit!
In the video shared on social media, the couple can be seen wearing blue PPE suits as they they tie the knot at a marriage hall in Ratlam. Not only the couple, but also the priest and few close family members were wearing PPE suits during the wedding.
Here's the video of the marriage ceremony.
Navin Garg, Tehsildar, Ratlam told ANI that the authority had arrived on the venue when they learnt that a marriage was being conducted. However, when the family pleaded, they let them proceed with the marriage but made them wear PPE kits.
Garg said, "The groom tested positive on April 19. We came here to stop the wedding but on request & guidance of senior officials the wedding was solemnized. The couple was made to wear PPE kits so the infection doesn't spread."
The video of the ceremony has gone viral on social media and is leaving many confused and making many laugh.
Here are some of the reactions. Have a look.
