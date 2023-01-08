e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBJP, Congress spar over Rahul Gandhi 'wearing thermals' inside t-shirt to beat cold

BJP, Congress spar over Rahul Gandhi 'wearing thermals' inside t-shirt to beat cold

While Congress supporters hailed him as a fitness icon, BJP took a dig at the t-shirt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Viral photo: BJP, Congress spar over Rahul Gandhi 'wearing thermals' inside t-shirt to beat cold | Twitter
Follow us on

Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt seems to not lose the attention of BJP leaders and party supporters. Since the day, the Congress leader was spotted wearing just a white t-shirt in Delhi's cold weather, people were stunned to see the 50-year-old defy the chilling temperature. While Congress supporters hailed him as a fitness icon, BJP took a dig at the t-shirt. Be it the expensive pricing behind the dress or the recent claim that RaGa wore thermals inside, BJP has never missed an opportunity to oppose or criticise him.

BJP, Congress spar over Rahul Gandhi 'wearing thermals' inside t-shirt

Days after the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi on Tuesday, several party workers supporting the BJP shared a photo showing Rahul Gandhi wearing thermals to fight cold weather. Apart from the case whether the image going viral is true or manufactured, it zooms into neck region of the Congress leader and allegedly captures him wearing another layer of clothing inside the t-shirt. However, Congress supporters took to slam those sharing the respective zoom-in photos of their leader by calling them "desperate."

Rahul Gandhi exposed? Here's what BJP has to say:

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi: Who is more fit? Netizens ask as Congress leader wears a t-shirt in Delhi's...
article-image

Congress replies by calling BJP "desperate"

Political analyst Himanshu Jain's Twitter thread

Meanwhile, political analyst Himanshu Jain also hinted Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt buzz to be fake. He shared a series of tweet to suggest that the Congress leader wears thermals or another layer of clothing to feel warmer. The tweet read, "...He has warm clothes below I think."

Read Also
UP: Brajesh Pathak on Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt amid Delhi's cold weather, 'Awaiting expert report to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BJP, Congress spar over Rahul Gandhi 'wearing thermals' inside t-shirt to beat cold

BJP, Congress spar over Rahul Gandhi 'wearing thermals' inside t-shirt to beat cold

Viral Video: Instagram influencer draws flak for dancing, swinging inside Delhi metro coach; WATCH

Viral Video: Instagram influencer draws flak for dancing, swinging inside Delhi metro coach; WATCH

Watch Video: Street vendor from West Bengal goes viral for his uncanny resemblance with Breaking Bad...

Watch Video: Street vendor from West Bengal goes viral for his uncanny resemblance with Breaking Bad...

WATCH: Artist gives foodie twist to Qala's 'Bikharne Ka Mujhko Shauq Hai Bada' lyrics

WATCH: Artist gives foodie twist to Qala's 'Bikharne Ka Mujhko Shauq Hai Bada' lyrics

Bangalore: Meet Doctor Hi-Fi, the pediatrician who smartly distracts kids with soft toys while...

Bangalore: Meet Doctor Hi-Fi, the pediatrician who smartly distracts kids with soft toys while...