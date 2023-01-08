Viral photo: BJP, Congress spar over Rahul Gandhi 'wearing thermals' inside t-shirt to beat cold | Twitter

Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt seems to not lose the attention of BJP leaders and party supporters. Since the day, the Congress leader was spotted wearing just a white t-shirt in Delhi's cold weather, people were stunned to see the 50-year-old defy the chilling temperature. While Congress supporters hailed him as a fitness icon, BJP took a dig at the t-shirt. Be it the expensive pricing behind the dress or the recent claim that RaGa wore thermals inside, BJP has never missed an opportunity to oppose or criticise him.

BJP, Congress spar over Rahul Gandhi 'wearing thermals' inside t-shirt

Days after the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi on Tuesday, several party workers supporting the BJP shared a photo showing Rahul Gandhi wearing thermals to fight cold weather. Apart from the case whether the image going viral is true or manufactured, it zooms into neck region of the Congress leader and allegedly captures him wearing another layer of clothing inside the t-shirt. However, Congress supporters took to slam those sharing the respective zoom-in photos of their leader by calling them "desperate."

Rahul Gandhi exposed? Here's what BJP has to say:

The cat is out of the bag! The sleeveless thermal & buttoned up T Shirt exposes the fake narrative of liar @RahulGandhi.

Feeling cold in winter is normal! It was nothing but an attention seeking gimmick for fake publicity. pic.twitter.com/jrJuiOWkNZ — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 7, 2023

Congress replies by calling BJP "desperate"

Bhakts are a desperate breed



They are actually collectively zooming in and taking screenshots of RG, his ‘neck’ and ‘chest’, ‘wrinkles’ on his T-shirt



These desperadoes! 😆 https://t.co/IQqddo2lGd — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) January 7, 2023

Political analyst Himanshu Jain's Twitter thread

Meanwhile, political analyst Himanshu Jain also hinted Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt buzz to be fake. He shared a series of tweet to suggest that the Congress leader wears thermals or another layer of clothing to feel warmer. The tweet read, "...He has warm clothes below I think."

Look at the shirt. Buttons of T shirts buttoned up.Look at his chest Ist the ghere some think thick inside. The wrinkles show there is something below. A thick shield.



Lease check @RahulGandhi May be another Faker . pic.twitter.com/jCgnpjVCUB — Himanshu Jain (@HemanNamo) January 6, 2023