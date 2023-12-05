Bizarre: After Fried Stones, Spicy Grilled Ice Cubes Become China's Next-Level Street Food

Spicy Grilled Ice Cubes | Douyin

Culinary trends seem to change rapidly and get more weird each day. You will certainly agree when we inform you that people in China are eating ice cubes as street food. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. A video showing a local food vendor surfaced on Chinese social media (Douyin).

You might have enjoyed ice creams after a grilled sandwich, but would you be interested in trying ice cubes which are heated and served to you with spices? Surprisingly true, such a dish exists. Chinese people have found another next-level food item as they are cooking ice cubes and consuming it with love. Foodies are queueing to try and taste the dish that is available in local food streets in the country. According to a China-based news outlet, grilled ice cubes are the new fad in the region as they are getting popular in central China and other places.

Active internet users might have known of the dish for a few months as a buzz about it surfaced in September 2023. Visuals of people giving the spicy grilled dish a try surfaced online. Undoubtedly, it continues to attract food lovers, making the dish go viral.

Earlier, a similar dish stunned netizens. Foodies were seen grabbing their bowls of freshly fried stones. They were seen eating street food made out of stones. The dish was popularly called "Stir-fried stones" and traditionally referred to as Suodiu.

Хотите похудеть к лету, предлагаю прекрасный рецепт! Камушек пососали и через пару недель, Вас уже ветром с ног сбивать будет🤭 Самая твердая еда в мире? Жареные камни - уличная еда в Китае. pic.twitter.com/K3bne6lHse — Irina (@notfarmerwife) June 26, 2023