83-Year-Old Military Vet In US Stabs Female Property Manager Multiple Times During Argument; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident at Miami Beach, Florida, an 83-year-old man shockingly stabbed a woman multiple times during a heated argument. In recent developments, the elderly man, John Gula, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after he was found guilty of stabbing her in the chest and head multiple times. A disturbing video is circulating on social media in which the man can be seen attacking the woman, followed by bloody visuals.

The incident occurred on August 4, 2025, at a Miami Beach apartment building. Officers at Miami Beach said that they responded to the 150 block of Alton Road shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, after reports of a physical altercation between a woman and a man. Police said they found the woman unresponsive and bleeding from stab wounds to her chest and head inside her apartment.

John Gula allegedly pulled out a knife during a heated argument and attacked Amelia Sola Ortiz, the property manager of Rebecca Towers, in Miami Beach. Police discovered Ortiz, unresponsive on the floor, bleeding profusely from her head and chest, before catching the 83-year-old suspect hiding inside his girlfriend’s apartment.

According to the video circulating on social media, Gula was captured on surveillance cameras speaking with Ortiz and his girlfriend, Rosinda Arellana, in a hallway. The manager had gone up to the 10th floor of the high-rise to confront Gula about a recently failed inspection and the state of his apartment. He pulled out a foldable pocket knife before lunging off camera and allegedly stabbing Ortiz.

The two scuffled back in the hallway as Ortiz successfully disarmed her alleged attacker, throwing the weapon down the hall, moments before she began bleeding profusely from her chest and head. Gula produced a second collapsible knife and attempted to lunge at Ortiz again, but was held back by his girlfriend.

Gula invoked the Fifth Amendment and hasn’t spoken to investigators since his arrest, according to the affidavit. He is being held at Metrowest Detention Center in Doral, Florida, without bail. The next court hearing is scheduled on November 20.