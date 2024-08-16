 Bill Bill Pakistan Song: YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, Singer Behind Viral Music Video Allegedly Abducted; Brother Ali Sher Asks Fans To Pray For Him
Bill Bill Pakistan Song: YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, Singer Behind Viral Music Video Allegedly Abducted; Brother Ali Sher Asks Fans To Pray For Him

While the critical song about the plight of Pakistan went viral on social media, it was learned that it left the singer under threat. Taking to X, Aun's brother Ali Sher Khosa concerningly pointed out that the 'Bill Bill Pakistan' singer was "abducted and taken into custody by some unknown armed men."

Updated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Bill Bill Pakistan Song by YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa | YouTube

A Pakistani YouTuber-Singer recently released a music video online which strongly criticised the government for their inefficiency in able to make the country better alongside blaming the rulers for making the people of the region go through adversities they are facing today. Aun Ali Khosa's song titled 'Bill Bill Pakistan' received fame and appreciation from people, but certainly disappointed the administration.

Check Aun Ali Khosa's Bill Bill Pakistan video below

Brother asks fans to raise voice to release Aun Ali Khosa

Singer Aun's song is now untraceable on his YouTube channel and is believed to have been deleted by the authorities. While the critical song about the plight of Pakistan went viral on social media, it was learned that it left the singer under threat. Taking to X, Aun's brother Ali Sher Khosa concerningly pointed out that the 'Bill Bill Pakistan' singer was "abducted and taken into custody by some unknown armed men."

Drawing the attention of fans and followers, his brother mentioned on the social media that Aun is unsafe and under abduction. "Kindly pray for him. Do spread the word as it will mean a lot to our family," Ali Sher posted while raising his voice out to release Pakistani singer and brother Aun.

ISI involved?

Social media users referred to the music video that took a dig at the Pakistani rule and suggested the abduction to have the involvement of the country's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Some of X posts claimed that the singer "has been abducted by ISI for singing this song." However, this point couldn't be certainly verified as of Friday, August 16.

All you need to know about viral Bill Bill Pakistan song

Bill Bill Pakistan was released as a parody song by Aun Ali Khosa on social media recently, soon after which it was taken down and the singer faced adverse consequences. The lyrics of the song were penned by both Aun and fellow performed Abubakar Khalil. The video and DOP was credited to Muhammed Bilal.

What was the Aun Ali Khosa's Bill Bill Pakistan song all about? The song slammed the government for misruling and leaving its citizens in a helpless situation. The lyrics of the viral song reflected on the state of the country right now and how it was suffering allegedly due to poor governance.

The opening lines of the song were "Aisi zameen aur aasmaan. Iss passport pe mein jaau kaha." These words reflected on the compromised value of a Pakistani passport which is reported to be the 4th worst in the world in 2024. "Badthe rahe ye tax aur bill. Marthi rahe saari avaam. Bill Bill Pakistan. Bhooki hai avaam, Bill Bill Pakistan. Sab kha gaye hukmaran," the pennings of Aun and Khalil read as they commented on the increasing tax bills and the hungry and dying population amidst government officials consuming resources to only leave nothing good for common people.

