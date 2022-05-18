TikTok sensation Humaira Asghar sets forest on fire to suggest 'Fire erupts wherever I am'

A Pakistan based TikToker named Humaira Asghar reportedly set a forest on fire for her social media reels. The incident which probably aimed to impress fans on her hotness and fire personality, had failed miserably.

In the clip posted by Humaira Asghar, she can be seen elegantly walking in a silver ball gown in front of a burning hillside with the caption, “Fire erupts wherever I am.”

Asghar who has more than 11 million followers on TikTok was criticised for her recent video. Watch:

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:15 AM IST