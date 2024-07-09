'Your Daughter Will Become A Prostitute At School': Pakistani Youtuber's Viral Song Invokes Taliban Rule, Condemns Girl Education

Pakistani Youtuber Hasan Iqbal Chishti |

A Pakistani YouTuber identified as Hasan Iqbal Chishti released a song condemning girl education. In his music video, the singer asked people to remove their daughters from school while pointing out that they dance there, which is said to be unacceptable by Islam. He titled his song 'Apni Dhi Schoolo Hata Le Othy Dance Kardi Payi Ae (Remove your daughter from school she was spotted dancing there)' and released it in June this year.

A look into the sexist lyrics

The lyrics of the song suggested people to remove their girl children from school and keep them at homes, unless they wished to make her a prostitute.

"Ghar parde vich bitaale, nahi te ye te gaal jehen chipaale othey dance kardi payi ae. Endi izzat gavaani chahne, je kanjiri banane chahne phir dhi school pada le..." These words made a sexist comment and translated as follows: Keep her at home, covered, if not she will be spotted dancing. If you wish to lose respect, or make her prostitute then send her to study at school.

A while into the song, the singer also sung the lyrics which claimed that daughters who go to school lose their sanctity and respect. "Nachdi school jaake, nahi aan dhi izzat bachaake..."

'Apni Dhi Schoolo Hata Le' Song invokes Taliban rule

The Pakistani singer's song resonated with the Taliban ideology and demanded curbing girl education by confining them to homes.

The Taliban mindset allegedly considers any women stepping outside home as impure and unacceptable. According to a report by Balochistan Voices, a English-Language Online newspaper of Balochistan, "a woman is termed to be a prostitute when she goes outside, gets an education, speaks for herself. The prostitute blame is also extended to how women dress or walk even."

There have been several instances where the Taliban restricted education of female students and banned it in the Afghan-Taliban region.

He said that Islam does not allow women to engage in adultery under the pretext of education and that banning female education is in line with the Prophet’s decree and that woman is obliged to produce children & serve her man, not to get educated. 2/3 — The Pamphlet (@Pamphlet_in) December 22, 2022

In 2022, during a massive protest of girl students, when they were stopped from appearing for university exams while only male students were allowed to, Taliban’s Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim defended the Taliban rule and said, "Islam does not allow women to engage in adultery under the pretext of education and that banning female education is in line with the Prophet’s decree and that woman is obliged to produce children & serve her man, not to get educated."

Netizens shockingly praise Pakistani singer for his song, comment 'Amar Rahe'

Hasan Iqbal Chishti shockingly received a great cheer by his Pakisani fans who agreed to the ideology propagated through the song. Several comments praised his song and hailed him for the release. "Hasan Iqbal Chishti Amar Rahe," people commented while reacting to the music video on YouTube.

However, a few also dig at the Chishti's controversial song. A video released by a page named Ex-Muslim Zafar Heretic, identified as an ex-Muslim atheist who claims to understand the religion much better than any individual believer, condemned the Pakistani singer's music video and his remarks.

Trolling the creation, which is now going viral on YouTube, the page said, "Let me tell the song creator that music too is Haram in Islam."