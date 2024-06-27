Biker Wears Helmet Soon After Spotting 'Traffic Cop' On Telangana Road, But THIS Happened Later; Visuals From 'Moye Moye' Moment Surface

What if you spot a police patrolling vehicle from a distance and head towards it to only find that it was something unreal? It sounds deceitful, but still suffices to caution or scare road safety violators by marking the presence of police there. In a video which is going viral on the internet, we see a biker riding on a roadway in Telangana to only come across a policeman standee and no real cop.

See visuals below

Biker wears helmet after spotting traffic cop and police car...

A biker was seen riding on the road without his helmet, which was hung across the two-wheeler's handle instead of being worn. While the man initially covered some distance without wearing his helmet, he ensured to pull it up soon after sighting the police car standing ahead. The video recorded the helmet-less biker taking out his safety equipment and placing it on his head soon after spotting the police vehicle and the cop standing ahead, only to learn later that they were cut outs.

More about the video from Telangana

The video was shared with the 'Moye Moye' music as its background score, allegedly hinting at how the police car and the traffic cop were illusory elements on the route.

Notably, the standee was crafted with an image of a real cop instead of representational or dummy structures, which made it highly difficult for travellers to decode its false nature. For a while, it actually looked as if there was a policeman standing next to his vehicle.

The cut out was placed at a diversion or a turning point. The standee approach to alert people, instead of deploying real cops, was a technique used by the Rajanna Sircilla police station in the state. The police car carried the name of the police station on it to indicate the details.

To the unversed, such policeman standees are spotted across the country at spots which necessitate them. The video from Telangana records one such instance of the standee serving its purpose and alerting commuters to obey traffic norms and ensure road safety.