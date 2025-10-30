 Bihar Motorman Stops Passenger Train To Receive 'Chhath Prasad', Netizens Applaud As Video Goes Viral
In a heartwarming video that’s now going viral on social media, a train driver in Bihar is seen halting his passenger train on the tracks to receive ‘Chhath Prasad’ from devotees celebrating the Chhath Puja, one of the state’s most important festivals.

Bihar Motorman Stops Passenger Train To Receive 'Chhath Prasad', Netizens Applaud As Video Goes Viral | X @ChapraZila

The video shows the train standing still on the railway track near a water body, where devotees had gathered to offer prayers to the Sun God. A man can be seen walking up to the locomotive with a plate of prasad in his hands. The motorman leans out of his cabin, accepts the offering respectfully, and bows his head in reverence before the video cuts off a small but touching moment that has struck a chord with millions online.

As per social media reports, the incident took place somewhere in Bihar, though the exact location and train details remain unconfirmed. The clip, however, has been widely circulated across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with users calling it “beauti of Bihar.”

“Only in India!” wrote one user. Another commented, “This is the true Sanatan. No PR, no reels, no malicious acts, no slogans, no DJ noise.”

Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is celebrated with deep devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The festival often sees devotees standing in rivers and ponds to offer prayers at sunrise and sunset.

While some questioned if halting the train was officially permitted, most online reactions remained overwhelmingly positive, claiming that the train was already at a halt due to the signal and called it a gesture of devotion transcending duty.

