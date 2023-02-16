e-Paper Get App
Bihar Board Exams: Students copy in broad daylight at a college in Samastipur (Watch Video)

A video of students indulging in malpractices from their exam hall in Bihar's Sant Kabir college has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Board Exams: Students copy in broad daylight at a college in Samastipur (Watch Video) | Twitter
Bihar: A video shared on Twitter by journalist Prakash Kumar showed students appearing for the Bihar Board exams cheating and copying. They were caught red-handed on camera as the footage showed candidates at the Sant Kabir college, Samastipur, Bihar being indulging in malpractices from their exam hall.

Relatives and friends of the students were spotted helping the candidates by prompting answers from outside the gate. The usage of mobile phones was seen during the copying process. The footage which has gone viral captures many people standing right next to the railings of the exam hall and assisting students with answers.

Watch Video:

Such cases of copying and involving in malpractices during examinations are no new to Bihar. The state has reportedly been in a bad light for poor educational code of conduct during exams, and the resultant instances of mass copying.

In 2015, similar visuals from exam centres were reported. The images attached below reflect the shocking reality at the educational institutes from Bihar. During March examinations in the state in 2015, family members and friends were filmed climbing the walls of Vidya Niketan school in Mahnar village 60kms from Patna to pass on chits to the candidates appearing for SSC exams.

