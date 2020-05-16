'Biggest achievements become easy target': Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar reacts to video deleted by YouTube

Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar has finally responded after much outrage over YouTube deleting his latest viral video. Nagar penned down a long message on social media sharing how biggest achievements in life become an easy target. He added how the video had already broken several records and was on the verge of becoming the most popular non music video on YouTube globally by an Indian creator.
He wrote, “Growing up all I ever wanted was make videos and entertain people. I started making videos since I was 10 - and I haven't stopped since. I've given my hopes, dreams, blood, sweat - my whole life to my people on YouTube - A UGC platform where the entire content is built by users and creators like myself who somehow believe they can entertain millions of people irrespective of the access to resources they have. It is hard to accept this - but this video will remain banned and won't be restored.”
“This video had already broken several records and we were just a day away from saying that the most liked and the most popular non music video on YouTube Globally belongs to an Indian Creator. Sometimes the biggest achievements become an easy target to be pulled down. Not getting enough answers can be the most disappointing situation to be in. Well all I can say is it has been a very frustrating day. Thank you for all the love and support you guys have shown me. Life has repeatedly taught me and reminded me today that in the end the only thing that matters to me is your love and my commitment to give that love back by entertaining and staying honest with you forever. Thank you for always being by my side. And I do see you "ALL"”, he added.
A couple of days ago, Nagar became a top Twitter trend for his Youtube vs Tiktok. The roast video despite being claimed as a joke seemed to incite hate for the other platform, and hence YouTube had to delete the video due to its policy.
The 20-year-old rose to fame after his epic roast videos about 'Bigg Boss', Dhinchak Pooja and Deepak Kalal went viral. Carry Minati currently enjoys over 16.6 million subscribers on the video streaming platform. He's one of the first Indian YouTuber's who started the trend of roasting and reacting to other viral videos on the internet.
In 2019, he made headlines for his 'Bye Pewdipie' diss track, where he clapped back at the popular YouTuber over his remarks about Indians and Indian food in the track, 'B***h Lasagna' . His epic comic timing and energy in his videos has made him a fan favourite and his videos usually feature in the top 10 trending videos in India list.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)