'Biggest achievements become easy target': Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar reacts to video deleted by YouTube

Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar has finally responded after much outrage over YouTube deleting his latest viral video. Nagar penned down a long message on social media sharing how biggest achievements in life become an easy target. He added how the video had already broken several records and was on the verge of becoming the most popular non music video on YouTube globally by an Indian creator.

He wrote, “Growing up all I ever wanted was make videos and entertain people. I started making videos since I was 10 - and I haven't stopped since. I've given my hopes, dreams, blood, sweat - my whole life to my people on YouTube - A UGC platform where the entire content is built by users and creators like myself who somehow believe they can entertain millions of people irrespective of the access to resources they have. It is hard to accept this - but this video will remain banned and won't be restored.”