Mumbai Vs Bengaluru: Netizens Compare Local Trains With Namma Metro, Mock Crowded City Transports

A video showing peak rush in Bengaluru Metro has surfaced online. The crowded scenes from the southern state transport reminded people of Mumbai's local trains which ferries thousands of people across the city and its suburbs. The much-talked-about trains from the maximum city came into comparison with the metro services in the IT hub as the video went viral.

The Mumbai vs Bengaluru battle over crowded public transport

The crowded scenes from the Bengaluru metro were reported from the recently launched Purple Line route connecting Challaghatta and Whitefield (Kadugodi). One of the X users hit back at the people of Bengaluru over their ongoing trolls about packed Mumbai local trains and the daily struggle of commuting in them. "Bangalore guys used to laugh on Mumbai locals till the time they got their own public transport," he captioned his post while sharing the clip online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage recorded the ladies' coach on the metro rail witnessing a huge rush. Women were seen clinging to the train's footboard while some were trying their best to fit inside. As per the indicator, the train was scheduled to run towards Whitefield (Kadugodi), Bengaluru.

Netizens react

People continued to compare the two city transports. While one supported Bengaluru and called it still safer, another mocked the scenario by terming it the "Spirit of Bengaluru."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier this October, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) welcomed new stations on the Purple Line with an extension in the route. The services now run covering a distance of 43.49 km between Challaghatta and Whitefield (Kadugodi) in less than two hours (82 minutes). The ticket for the ride reportedly is priced at Rs 60. The route became fully operational on the ninth of this month.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)