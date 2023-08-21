 Mumbai Metro Rail Station 'Ovaripada' Goes Viral; Netizens React & Ask If Next Station Was 'Sperm Nagar'
The viral post made Mumbaikars react to it and reflect on similar station names which in some way had vulgarity involved.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
A post on Reddit bringing to light a station named 'Ovaripada' from the Mumbai Metro route has gone viral. Taking note of the name which reminded of female genitals, netizens wondered why such names were given to public premises purportedly making some uncomfortable.

Reddit post goes viral

A picture of a pillar from the station platform was shared on the social networking site to draw the attention of internet users. It was captioned in a quirky way, guessing if the next station on the route would be "Sperm Nagar."

Netizens react

The viral post made Mumbaikars react to it and reflect on similar station names which in some way had vulgarity involved. "Can't decide what's worse between Ovaripada and Titwala," commented a Redditor while replying to the post. Some of the other station names that surfaced in the comments section in this regard included - Mumbra, Mulund, and Horniman Circle.

Meanwhile, one of the comments that people found interesting, read, "Someone should open a gynaecology clinic or fertility centre right next to this station."

Mumbai Metro Line 7 which operates and ferries passengers between Andheri East to Dahisar East with fourteen stations on the route is part of the Red Line. One of the stations on Line 7 happens to be the now-discussed and gone viral station "Ovaripada." Along with line 2A, line 7 of the transport was inaugurated this January by PM Narendra Modi.

