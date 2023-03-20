 Bengaluru: Drunk man 'chokes' & pukes, teammates busy partying; instance of 'Work hard, party harder' culture goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBengaluru: Drunk man 'chokes' & pukes, teammates busy partying; instance of 'Work hard, party harder' culture goes viral

Bengaluru: Drunk man 'chokes' & pukes, teammates busy partying; instance of 'Work hard, party harder' culture goes viral

The incident was brought to notice on Twitter by a man who witnessed it along with his wife

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru: Drunk man 'chokes' & pukes, teammates busy partying; instance of 'Work hard, party harder' culture goes viral | Representative Image

A tweet shared online reflected on how carelessly a start-up company's team took off their attention from an employee suffering in pain during a party after alcohol abuse. Teammates were allegedly busy partying when one of their members experienced choking and puking leading to their health status being compromised.

The incident was brought to notice on Twitter and is being claimed to have taken place in a bar from the IT hub of India - Bengaluru. Taking to the microblogging site, a user named Caleb Frisen blamed the 'Work hard, party harder' culture and said, "Reminder to the "work hard, party harder" startup founders out there: no party is worth losing an employee. Spotted a young man from a prominent Bengaluru startup choking on his own vomit tonight, face up, alone in a bar, while his team partied."

Check tweet

Read Also
'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai': THIS hack to make your boyfriend jealous is viral on Instagram
article-image

Caleb said that on spotting the man doing unwell, he rushed to rescue. He tweeted, "Was sitting on an upper floor with my wife when I noticed him convulsing. Rushed down to the dance floor. Luckily he had already fallen off the couch and was breathing again."

Check Twitter thread for more

The incident alerted netizens about "responsible drinking" and the risks of drinking too much alcohol. With the caution that consumption of liquor in itself is harmful, an increase in dosage can reportedly be even more concerning. A reply to the tweeted case of Bengaluru stated that someone had lost a 35-year-old friend in a similar instance last year. The deceased, according to the reply, was "known as "Tanki" who drank with no limits."

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Drunk man from Bihar sings after being arrested, dedicates lyrics to policemen, video...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Colombian military helicopter crashes leaving all 4 crew members dead

On Camera: Colombian military helicopter crashes leaving all 4 crew members dead

Bengaluru: Drunk man 'chokes' & pukes, teammates busy partying; instance of 'Work hard, party...

Bengaluru: Drunk man 'chokes' & pukes, teammates busy partying; instance of 'Work hard, party...

Are these Tesla car lights in sync with Naatu Naatu song? Watch viral video

Are these Tesla car lights in sync with Naatu Naatu song? Watch viral video

Bihar: 'Serial kisser' arrested days after video of him kissing woman & fleeing away went viral

Bihar: 'Serial kisser' arrested days after video of him kissing woman & fleeing away went viral

Florida man opens house door & spots an alligator there, here's what happened next

Florida man opens house door & spots an alligator there, here's what happened next