Bengaluru: Drunk man 'chokes' & pukes, teammates busy partying; instance of 'Work hard, party harder' culture goes viral

A tweet shared online reflected on how carelessly a start-up company's team took off their attention from an employee suffering in pain during a party after alcohol abuse. Teammates were allegedly busy partying when one of their members experienced choking and puking leading to their health status being compromised.

The incident was brought to notice on Twitter and is being claimed to have taken place in a bar from the IT hub of India - Bengaluru. Taking to the microblogging site, a user named Caleb Frisen blamed the 'Work hard, party harder' culture and said, "Reminder to the "work hard, party harder" startup founders out there: no party is worth losing an employee. Spotted a young man from a prominent Bengaluru startup choking on his own vomit tonight, face up, alone in a bar, while his team partied."

Was sitting on an upper floor with my wife when I noticed him convulsing. Rushed down to the dance floor. Luckily he had already fallen off the couch and was breathing again. Called some of his team to take care of him and said, "Someone needs to keep an eye on him at all times." pic.twitter.com/rkUDpPVifl — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 17, 2023

Caleb said that on spotting the man doing unwell, he rushed to rescue. He tweeted, "Was sitting on an upper floor with my wife when I noticed him convulsing. Rushed down to the dance floor. Luckily he had already fallen off the couch and was breathing again."

Was able to find team members who were sober and responsible enough to realise he was blackout drunk and likely had alcohol poisoning.



Moral of the story for founders: always send a supervisor who won't be drinking, to keep an eye on the group and make sure everyone is safe! pic.twitter.com/QCMGUADmB1 — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 17, 2023

For anyone doubting whether people actually die from alcohol poisoning or from asphyxiation caused by blocked airway after passing out, see this reply: https://t.co/BUTFMcztnx — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 18, 2023

The incident alerted netizens about "responsible drinking" and the risks of drinking too much alcohol. With the caution that consumption of liquor in itself is harmful, an increase in dosage can reportedly be even more concerning. A reply to the tweeted case of Bengaluru stated that someone had lost a 35-year-old friend in a similar instance last year. The deceased, according to the reply, was "known as "Tanki" who drank with no limits."