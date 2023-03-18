'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai': THIS hack to make your boyfriend jealous is viral on Instagram | Instagram @foodyybangali

Had a fight with your boyfriend or want to just make him jealous by flaunting your only girls' night out? In case you aren't chilling out or partying hard but rather laying down lazy on the bed, but you have the strong desire to tickle the envy feeling, this viral video is a must-watch.

An Instagram reel shared earlier this month has impressed netizens and provided them with an idea to fool people that they're literally at the pub enjoying music, dance, and soda. Excited to know what's it?

The video was uploaded by a food & travel blogger named Kamalika Dey and it shows how one can fake party scenes by being at home. What's the hack?

The hack is pretty simple and doable for those planning to fool their friends, partners, or exes about having a fun life. All you would need is another phone or a laptop to play some pre-recorded footage that screens the party vibe with loud DJ beats such as "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" (the song played in the video).

The footage has gathered around 8 million views. The comments section showed how the video had impressed netizens and given them a trick to fool people and make them jealous. Someone who had already tried the hack, wrote, "I did the same thing last Valentine’s Day." "Thanks for the idea," read replies to the viral Instagram reel.