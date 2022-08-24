Australian woman gets arrested while celebrating 100th birthday, but why? Check dramatic reason inside

Jean Bickenton getting arrested | Victoria Police Facebook

An Aussie female who reportedly goes by the name Jean Bickenton marked her 100th birthday in a dramatic style. With people wanting to cut cakes with sword to merely taking a sip on birthday parties, this old lady's wish was a bizarre one.

While celebrating her milestone at Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care, three young constables whirled in, lights and sirens, to make sure Jean’s birthday wishes were granted. Later, the Victoria Police team also shared the clicks from the incident on social media.

Yes, it was all about fulfilling her long-awaited wish of getting arrested by the police. The 100-year-old woman had it on her bucket list, and it just got true on her special day.

Taking to Facebook, Victoria Police wrote narrating the event, "Now these kinda arrests, we’re happy to make...Quickly briefing the residents of the event (to assure no one was in trouble), officers gently placed handcuffs on Ms. Bicketon declaring her ‘officially’ under arrest. She did not resist."

Earlier a man from Karnataka risked to steal a government vehicle for his dream of driving a Police vehicle. Identified as Nagappa Y. Hadapad, 45, had rushed for a 112 km trip with the patrol jeep. Later, to get arrested for the doing.

