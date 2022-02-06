Karnataka man, who stole police jeep to fulfil dream, gets arrested

How far can you go for your dream? This man from Karnataka risked to steal a government vehicle to enjoy a joyous drive. Karnataka man who dreamt for long to drive a Police vehicle, rushed for a 112 km trip. Later, to get arrested for the doing.

According to Hindustan Times, A 45-year-old man has been arrested by Dharwad police for stealing a police jeep and going on a 112-km road trip, police officials said. The man who was arrested on Wednesday told police that he stole the vehicle to fulfil his dream of driving a police jeep.

The accused was identified as Nagappa Y. Hadapad, 45, a resident of Annigeri Town. He had worked as a truck driver but always cherished a dream of going on a long ride in a police vehicle. When the action was unethically executed, some locals suspected foul play and informed local Byadagi police.

The police rushed to the spot and detained Hadapad. Annigeri police suspect the accused is mentally disturbed and it is his first crime. However, a case has been registered and the man has been sent to judicial custody.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:10 PM IST