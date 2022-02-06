e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in MumbaiIndia reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19 cases, 865 deaths in last 24 hoursICC U-19 World Cup: India beat England by 4 wickets to win their 5th title
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

Karnataka man, who stole police jeep to fulfil dream, gets arrested

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image |

Representative Image |

Advertisement

How far can you go for your dream? This man from Karnataka risked to steal a government vehicle to enjoy a joyous drive. Karnataka man who dreamt for long to drive a Police vehicle, rushed for a 112 km trip. Later, to get arrested for the doing.

According to Hindustan Times, A 45-year-old man has been arrested by Dharwad police for stealing a police jeep and going on a 112-km road trip, police officials said. The man who was arrested on Wednesday told police that he stole the vehicle to fulfil his dream of driving a police jeep.

The accused was identified as Nagappa Y. Hadapad, 45, a resident of Annigeri Town. He had worked as a truck driver but always cherished a dream of going on a long ride in a police vehicle. When the action was unethically executed, some locals suspected foul play and informed local Byadagi police.

The police rushed to the spot and detained Hadapad. Annigeri police suspect the accused is mentally disturbed and it is his first crime. However, a case has been registered and the man has been sent to judicial custody.

ALSO READ

Mumbai Police shares advisory meme from '3 idiots', urges double vaccination to win over 'Virus' Mumbai Police shares advisory meme from '3 idiots', urges double vaccination to win over 'Virus'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:10 PM IST
Advertisement