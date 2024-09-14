'Aunty Door Pe Ho, Zara Dhyaan Se': Netizens React To Influencer Filming Reel While Travelling On Mumbai Local Train's Footboard

Aunty films reel while travelling on footboard, netizens react to risky act | Instagram/Suchita Das

A woman was seen filming reels during her travel on Mumbai Local trains, that too when she was dangerously standing at the edge of the coach. She stood at the footboard of the train's second class ladies coach and created a reel from there, risking her life due to the stunt. She held the phone in one hand and tried to balance herself by holding the rod inside the train with the other hand. Without any fear or scare about losing her balance or phone, she was seen posing on camera and shooting the reel.

The passenger, who is a video creator on Instagram identified as Suchita Das, posted her reel online earlier this September. It showed her travelling through a crowded local train, peeping outside and holding her phone in the air. She travelled on the footboard of the local train by tangling her one hand in the entrance rod and posing on phone's selfie camera. She leaned outside in a risky manner to record the video. Also, she was seen repeatedly waving herself to create the reel.

Das was recklessly seen creating a lip-syncing reel for social media. Sadly, when she panned the camera towards fellow passengers on board, they too didn't school her and instead posed for the video. The video took note of the trending song 'Zindagi Kuch Nahi Tere Bina Ab Tumhare Siva Song'.

Netizens react

Now, the video from the Mumbai local rain showing the Instagrammer's risky travel and reel creation is going viral. It has so far received more than 14,800 views on the social media platform and a few comments. As netizens watched this reel, they condemned the act of filming reels in a reckless manner and putting one's life on risk.

Instagram users schooled her in the comments section and asked her to realise that she was travelling on the footboard which is in itself dangerous for travel. "Sambhal ke kall he 2logo ko patri se uthaya ho (Be careful, two people were lifted from rail tracks yesterday itself)," wrote an user while informing her about the potential threat due to losing balance and falling off the train. "Safety se video bhano (Make videos with safety)," another added. One of the comments that caught people's attention said in this regard, "Aunty door pe ho, jra dhyaan se (Aunty, you are at the door, be careful)."

"Trains are meant for public transport and not for these activities"

Appropriate action should be taken against the rule violators 🥲 — Chayan Das (@ddaschayan) September 20, 2023

Last year, when several internet influencers were seen recording videos on railway premises without proper permission from the authorities, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Central Railways Mumbai division took note of the incidents and posted on X, saying, "We appeal to all passengers to avoid such activities & stunts in train travel. Kindly refrain from such activities in traveling. These are not as per the norms of travel. Trains are meant for public transport and not for these activities."