VIDEO: Woman Performs Belly Dance, Creates Reel Outside Busy CSMT Railway Station

A woman was spotted performing belly dance outside Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station amid public passing by. Identified as a social media influencer named Aliya, the woman created a reel by grooving outside the public passage. In the video she released on Instagram, Aliya was seen dancing openly on the busy street while people managed to walk their way out. The video showed a few people standing there to watch her performance, while others ignoring the nuisance.

The video showed the woman, dressed in pink blouse and skirt, performing belly dance on outside the CSMT station and drawing the attention of passersby. She danced there to create a reel of herself from the iconic spot of Mumbai.

The reel showed the influencer displaying belly dance moves, which involved shaking her belly and twerking in the public space. She smiled throughout her dance reel, which was filmed on the song 'Kagaz Kalam Davaat.'

Internet reacts

The video was uploaded online earlier this July. While her fans and followers liked the video and commented with heart and fire emojis, some condemned her dance moves staged outside the railway premises. They demanded such dances must be banned at public places.

#Mumbai



Footpaths cannot be free for pedestrians in this city...



If you don't encounter illegal hawkers outside CSMT station, then there is every chance one will bump into this Nautanki#BellyDancing pic.twitter.com/QgjPU6Dh1m — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) April 11, 2024

Earlier, another video of the same dancer took the internet by storm where Mumbaikars condemned her for her vulgar performance. They even alleged that such belly dance performances and reel creations at public spots make it difficult and uncomfortable for people to freely walk on the streets. While, she has been recording videos outside the CSMT station, till date there are no reports of any action taken against her performance.