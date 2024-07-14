 VIDEO: Woman Performs Belly Dance, Creates Reel Outside Busy CSMT Railway Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: Woman Performs Belly Dance, Creates Reel Outside Busy CSMT Railway Station

VIDEO: Woman Performs Belly Dance, Creates Reel Outside Busy CSMT Railway Station

Identified as a social media influencer named Aliya, the woman created a reel by grooving outside the public passage.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

A woman was spotted performing belly dance outside Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station amid public passing by. Identified as a social media influencer named Aliya, the woman created a reel by grooving outside the public passage. In the video she released on Instagram, Aliya was seen dancing openly on the busy street while people managed to walk their way out. The video showed a few people standing there to watch her performance, while others ignoring the nuisance.

Check out video below

The video showed the woman, dressed in pink blouse and skirt, performing belly dance on outside the CSMT station and drawing the attention of passersby. She danced there to create a reel of herself from the iconic spot of Mumbai.

The reel showed the influencer displaying belly dance moves, which involved shaking her belly and twerking in the public space. She smiled throughout her dance reel, which was filmed on the song 'Kagaz Kalam Davaat.'

Read Also
VIDEO: Girl Twerking On Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral For Her Sensual Dance Moves In Public...
article-image

Internet reacts

The video was uploaded online earlier this July. While her fans and followers liked the video and commented with heart and fire emojis, some condemned her dance moves staged outside the railway premises. They demanded such dances must be banned at public places.

Earlier, another video of the same dancer took the internet by storm where Mumbaikars condemned her for her vulgar performance. They even alleged that such belly dance performances and reel creations at public spots make it difficult and uncomfortable for people to freely walk on the streets. While, she has been recording videos outside the CSMT station, till date there are no reports of any action taken against her performance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Puja Khedkar Case: 'Wondered Why ₹3 Cr Worth Toyota Land Cruiser Was Parked Near UPSC Main Exam...

Puja Khedkar Case: 'Wondered Why ₹3 Cr Worth Toyota Land Cruiser Was Parked Near UPSC Main Exam...

VIDEO: Woman Performs Belly Dance, Creates Reel Outside Busy CSMT Railway Station

VIDEO: Woman Performs Belly Dance, Creates Reel Outside Busy CSMT Railway Station

'Confused, Panicked': Female Secret Service Personnel Slammed For 'Incompetency' While Rescuing...

'Confused, Panicked': Female Secret Service Personnel Slammed For 'Incompetency' While Rescuing...

UP: Viral Video Claims Shahjahanpur Medical College Principal Carried By 4 Staffers To Avoid Getting...

UP: Viral Video Claims Shahjahanpur Medical College Principal Carried By 4 Staffers To Avoid Getting...

Young Girl Performs Bold Moves On 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' At Gwalior Collectorate; Dance Reel Viral

Young Girl Performs Bold Moves On 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' At Gwalior Collectorate; Dance Reel Viral