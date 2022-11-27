Atlanta mother gives birth at McDonald's bathroom, names new-born as 'Little Nugget' | FPJ

While people enjoy conversations and create memories at a cafe, this story of a mother giving birth at a popular eatery has gone viral on the internet. When a pregnant woman from Atlanta had taken a quick break at a McDonald's outlet, she took to rush into the bathroom, and eventually delivered her baby there.

Early on Wednesday morning, the couple Alandria Worthy and Deandre Phillips reportedly halted at the food joint for a quick toilet break while on their way to a hospital.

Read Also This Chinese woman works at cemetery as she finds the job 'peaceful'

After the store manager broke into the washroom, on hearing Worthy's scream, the official Tunisia Woodward realised how the sanitary site had turned a beautiful birth-giving place. “I’m in labor. Somebody get the man in the car,” Worthy screamed while asking the staff to call the husband in, reported the Daily Mail.

According to reports, the child was actually named Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips, and had arrived healthy. However, the new-born was also given the nickname “Little Nugget.”

"We are all mothers, and so we put our heads together, and all we needed daddy to do was catch the baby - and he did," Manager Woodward told The Post.