e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Real Bahubali': Man climbs bus ladder while holding bike on his head, video goes viral

'Real Bahubali': Man climbs bus ladder while holding bike on his head, video goes viral

The video of the incident has stunned netizens, and gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
'Real Bahubali': Man climbs bus ladder while holding bike on his head, video goes viral | Twitter
Follow us on

Social media users are circulating a video of a man carrying a heavy bike on his head while he climbs onto to the top of the bus. Since shared on Twitter, it has received more than 97K views and several comments. The video shows the bus employee or a local balancing the two-wheeler meticulously while stepping the ladder.

Watch video

Here's how netizens reacted to the video

"Real Babubali"

Appreciation to the hard work pours in

Read Also
Real-life Bahubali: Man carries 3-month-old baby in tub through floods in Telangana
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bappi Lahiri Birth Anniversary: Fans remember, pay tribute to the 'Dil Mein Ho Tum' singer

Bappi Lahiri Birth Anniversary: Fans remember, pay tribute to the 'Dil Mein Ho Tum' singer

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kerala man and Argentinian woman swap donning national flags at the football...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kerala man and Argentinian woman swap donning national flags at the football...

'Real Bahubali': Man climbs bus ladder while holding bike on his head, video goes viral

'Real Bahubali': Man climbs bus ladder while holding bike on his head, video goes viral

Watch: Messi fans from Bangladesh celebrate Argentina's win against Mexico

Watch: Messi fans from Bangladesh celebrate Argentina's win against Mexico

ON CAMERA: Son kicks, punches mother mercilessly in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj after she asks him...

ON CAMERA: Son kicks, punches mother mercilessly in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj after she asks him...