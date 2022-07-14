Real-life Bahubali: Man carries 3-month-old baby in tub through floods in Telangana

It is raining cats and dogs in Telangana. Amid the incessant rain and floods which have created a havoc rescue operations have been going on. Dramatic scenes are floating online. In a viral video, a dramatic scene similar to Baahubali movie was seen. A man was seen carrying his three-month-old baby boy on his head. The child was wrapped in warm clothes.
Reportedly, a family with a toddler was stuck in the flooded water. The child was rescued on a plastic tub carried on the head by a rescue worker in throat-deep water in Manthani town in Peddapalli district.
Check the video here:
The family was then put to a safer place post carrying the child in a tub. A woman, who seems to be the mom of the baby is also seen making her way through the flood water with the help of another person. The clip of the incident immediately went viral on social media.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)