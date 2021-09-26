As IFS Sneha Dubey wins Twitter, netizens recall diplomats Eenam Gambhir and Vidisha Maitra; here's all you need to know

The first time 2011-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Sneha Dubey won the internet was due to the calmness with which she delivered on Friday India's right to rebuttal on the falsehoods attempted by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dubey's family roots, her education in Goa and Pune's Fergusson College, culminating in a masters from New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, and even her dream of joining the foreign service since she was 12, were shared fast and furious over multiple news reports and social posts.

As Dubey rose to fame, Twitterati also recounted other diplomats who made us proud- Enam Gambhir and Vidisha Maitra.

Eenam Gambhir:

Some padded this up invoking another young daughter of Indian diplomacy, Eenam Gambhir, who delivered the lines, "Pakistan, the Ivy League of terrorism".

Gambhir had put in just 12 years of service at that time and there she was, rebutting a head of government.

Vidisha Maitra:

A more recent comparison was last year. Here, Vidisha Maitra, a 2009 batch deputy-secretary rank diplomat, yorked Khan's veiled threat of nuclear devastation as an example of 'brinkmanship' and not 'statesmanship'.

Here's what netizens are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from IANS.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 03:55 PM IST