As globe begins administering booster shots, netizens hit social media with hilarious memes

A total of 10,698 booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai on Monday, the city civic body reported this morning.

The beneficiaries included health workers, frontline workers and the people of 60 years and above with comorbidities as per the directions of the Central and Maharashtra governments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Out of the total 10,698 doses, 5,249 were administered to health workers, 1,823 to frontline workers and 3,626 to the citizens above 60 years with comorbidities, it said.

"Third dose of COVAXIN holds promise," tweeted ICMR a day ago.

It is not just India, several parts of the globe have begun administering booster or precautionary shots of the COVID-19 vaccines to their citizens.

People : Finally this #BoosterDose will be the last Dose I'll receive

Corona with Upcoming Variants:



Corona with Upcoming Variants: pic.twitter.com/mX8BN0jKKU — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) January 11, 2022

I got boosted & kiddos got their second shot today! Hubby was boosted last week! I know we can still get it but it will help especially as older kiddo has asthma🤞🏻#BoosterDose #BoosterJab #CovidVaccine

Got #BoosterDose yesterday. No side effects and feel great other than a sore shoulder. Actually surprised how sore it is. Be interesting getting into the gym later today.

#BoosterDose STREAM! MY ARM IS SORE! COME MAKE FUN OF ME! but more importantly..



IT RE-BEGINS TONITE!!! #TheWitcher 3 ON XBOX SERIES S https://t.co/olXQqc07Oa pic.twitter.com/uwbUM3JiLj — w4terp0rch (@w4terp0rch) January 11, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:53 AM IST