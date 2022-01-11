e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,68,063 fresh cases, 277 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,461
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

As globe begins administering booster shots, netizens hit social media with hilarious memes

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Advertisement

A total of 10,698 booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai on Monday, the city civic body reported this morning.

The beneficiaries included health workers, frontline workers and the people of 60 years and above with comorbidities as per the directions of the Central and Maharashtra governments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Out of the total 10,698 doses, 5,249 were administered to health workers, 1,823 to frontline workers and 3,626 to the citizens above 60 years with comorbidities, it said.

"Third dose of COVAXIN holds promise," tweeted ICMR a day ago.

It is not just India, several parts of the globe have begun administering booster or precautionary shots of the COVID-19 vaccines to their citizens.

Take a look at how Twitterati reacted, right here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Dolo 650 supremacy': Twitter brims with hilarious memes on paracetamol as COVID-19 cases surge 'Dolo 650 supremacy': Twitter brims with hilarious memes on paracetamol as COVID-19 cases surge

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
Advertisement