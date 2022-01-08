'Dolo 650 supremacy': Twitter brims with hilarious memes on paracetamol as COVID-19 cases surge

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has began in the country with the daily cases now breaching the one lakh mark. As the nation grapples with another wave of the virus with added fears from the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, netizens decided to lighten the mood on social media with some witty memes and tweets.

'Dolo 650' the paracetamol used to treat aches and pains, especially during cold and cough, became one of the top trend on social media on Saturday. Reportedly, the COVID medical kit, which should be present in all homes, includes Dolo 650 along with Azithromycin 500 mg, Montek LC, Vitamin C and Zincovit tablets.

As the demand of Dolo 650 tablets seems to have increased given the pandemic situation and cold weather conditions, netizens started the meme fest on one of the most prescribed medicines.

Take a look:

5 problems 1 solution



Problems: Headache, Body ache, Tooth ache, Fever, Cold .. 🤧🤧🤧



Dolo 650#dolo650 pic.twitter.com/whh8TYVpvr — Kartik Jain🇮🇳🚩 (@KartikJain1999) January 8, 2022

#dolo650 Tablet is a medicine used to relieve pain and to reduce fever. It is used to treat many conditions such as headaches, body aches, toothaches, and the common cold. pic.twitter.com/eeVUN9sbqm — Abhiraj (@Abhiraj2712) January 8, 2022

And sonaar will ask for half Etherium for a Dolo 650#Ethereum #dolo650 pic.twitter.com/JZJd6PLyMP — Hitesh Taral (@HTaral) January 7, 2022

I know #2022 is going to be Even More Extra, when it's barely a week old and #dolo650 is the top trend...! #SOS pic.twitter.com/3w47gtkZJi — Jyoti Kapur Das 🇮🇳🕉️ (@jkd18) January 8, 2022

India on Friday reported 1,41,986 new Covid-19 cases and 285 deaths.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 03:30 PM IST