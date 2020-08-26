arrestSushmitaSinha trends on Twitter: Who is Sushmita Sinha?

On Wednesday, a video of a woman named Sushmita Sinha went viral on the internet. In the clip, Sinha was seen holding a Hindu scripture, 'Haritalika Teej Vrat Katha', with the picture of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the cover and asking viewers what do they think about her using the book as a 'toilet paper'.
"Is 'raddi' kitab ke liye maine Rs 15 kharch kiye. Ab yeh kitaab mere kisi kaam ki nahi hai. To mai yeh socch rahi hu, ise mai tissue paper ki tarah ya toilet paper ki tarah istemaal kaaru. Aap ka kya kehna hai," the woman is heard saying in the video, which also shows the same scripture kept on a toilet paper roll in a washroom.
BJP's spokesperson Sambit Patra shared the viral video and wrote in Hindi, "I just saw this video in social media, a woman wants to use Hindu scriptures as "Toilet-Paper" .. Can anyone tell me who this woman is .. and what is the truth of this video? The scripture on which Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati is inscribed is in the form of TOILET paper."
Who is Sushmita Sinha?
Sushmita Sinha is a New Delhi based journalist, who reportedly works for Bolta Hindustan. According to her Twitter bio, she's also a 'free thinker'. Her YouTube channel's bio reads, "By profession a journalist who is SECULAR and FEMINIST. Personally a free thinker who is ready to take initiative and believes Ideas are the soul of REVOLUTION."
Soon after the video went viral, furious netizens trended '#ArrestSushmitaSinha' on Twitter. Meanwhile, Sinha took to the micro-blogging site and shared another video, where she demanded the arrest of those sending her rape and acid attack threads.
Here are some Twitter reactions on Sushmita Sinha's viral video:
