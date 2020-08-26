arrestSushmitaSinha trends on Twitter: Who is Sushmita Sinha?

On Wednesday, a video of a woman named Sushmita Sinha went viral on the internet. In the clip, Sinha was seen holding a Hindu scripture, 'Haritalika Teej Vrat Katha', with the picture of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the cover and asking viewers what do they think about her using the book as a 'toilet paper'.

"Is 'raddi' kitab ke liye maine Rs 15 kharch kiye. Ab yeh kitaab mere kisi kaam ki nahi hai. To mai yeh socch rahi hu, ise mai tissue paper ki tarah ya toilet paper ki tarah istemaal kaaru. Aap ka kya kehna hai," the woman is heard saying in the video, which also shows the same scripture kept on a toilet paper roll in a washroom.