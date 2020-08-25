ArrestHeerKhan: Who is Heer Khan who is being accused of 'insulting Hindu Gods'?

There is a certain section of YouTubers who seem to have risen to the fore with vitriolic abuse-laden videos that rake in hundreds of fascinated viewers. We had the rather disturbing video where Shubham Mishra threatened comedian Agrima Joshua with rape, and more recently, social media celebrity Vikas Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau urged people to put the "system aside" and thrash those who makes fun of his religion or god.

Now, it would seem we have a new entrant to this concerning list of video-makers, albeit one who is on the other side of this debate. On Tuesday "#ArrestHeerKhan" was trending on social media as was the phrase "Hindu Gods". The reason being the rather abusive videos posted to YouTube by one particular user.

Who is Heer Khan and why is #ArrestHeerKhan a top trending tag on Twitter?

The person who claims to be Heer Khan is a small-scale YouTuber who airs her views on current topics in small video clips. Some of her clips have caused massive outrage over her expletive-filled comments on Hindu gods and goddesses. The handle which currently goes by the name of "Black Day 5 August" has over 10000 views on her last video, posted earlier today. Previous posts however have garnered only a few hundred viewers.

According to her YouTube account, she is located in India and had joined the video platform in January this year. According to her account details, she has garnered a total of 512,503 views.

As outraged netizens called for her arrest, many have also cited "proof" revealed through various photos and images to make claims about the identity of Khan. Businessman Arun Pudur added that she was a resident of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Prayagraj Police, the Khuldabad Police Station was taking the necessary legal action in the case.