'He should be in jail': What did Hindustani Bhau do to make netizens fume?

Former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant and social media celebrity Vikas Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau has courted controversy once again.

Despite profanity being the main element that garnered fame, Phatak’s latest video is beyond crass.

In a video shared online, Phatak can be heard saying that whosoever makes fun of his religion or god will not be forgiven henceforth. He urges his fans and followers to openly bash those who indulge in such acts.

In his words, Phatak says, “System side mein, complaint side mein, ab inko bas marna hai,”

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Tuesday urged Mumbai Police to take action against Hindustani Bhau's 'mob building and hate spreading' video which is doing the rounds on internet.