'He should be in jail': What did Hindustani Bhau do to make netizens fume?

Former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant and social media celebrity Vikas Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau has courted controversy once again.
Despite profanity being the main element that garnered fame, Phatak’s latest video is beyond crass.
In a video shared online, Phatak can be heard saying that whosoever makes fun of his religion or god will not be forgiven henceforth. He urges his fans and followers to openly bash those who indulge in such acts.
In his words, Phatak says, “System side mein, complaint side mein, ab inko bas marna hai,”
Comedian Kunal Kamra on Tuesday urged Mumbai Police to take action against Hindustani Bhau's 'mob building and hate spreading' video which is doing the rounds on internet.
Taking to Twitter, Kamra mentioned the official handles of Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police, and said: "HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice, calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading exercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process."
"Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution," he added.
Indian jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali reacted to the video and wrote, “The guy in the video seems to be a wannabe actor. Trying to imitate Sanjay Dutt but his gujju accent not making it happenWinking face with tongue . Two minutes of infamous fame for a loser (the guy in the video) Down pointing backhand index Hopefully he will be taken to task.”
Journalist Nikhil Wagle added, “Shocking. This is an open instigation for violence.This person should be arrested.”
Here are some more reactions on Twitter.
Following the outrage, Phatak deleted his video and said that he will post another one revealing the “truth” about Kunal Kamra.
Earlier, Phatak also extended support to Shubham Mishra, who was booked for posting a a vile and misogynistic rant - where he threatened stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua of rape.
Phatak said in a video, "If he has been punished, even those who make fun of religions should be punished. Don't target a single person. Target both."
