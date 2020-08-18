Kunal Kamra urges Mumbai Police to take action against Hindustani Bhau's 'mob building and hate spreading' video

"Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution," he added.

Bhau is known for being upfront about certain situations in his videos. During the release of Anushka Sharma's 'Bulbbul' on Netflix in June, Bhau joined the bandwagon to slam the movie for its 'Hinduphobic' content that allegedly disrespects Lord Krishna.

He wrote, "Anushka Sharma ki Bulbul Web Series Par Bhagwan Shree Krishna Or Radha Ko Gande Bhasha Se Apmanit Kiya Gaya Hai, Kya Aise Logon Par Ye Sarkar Karvayi Karegi ? Ab Tak Ekta Kapoor Par Koi Bhi Karvayi Kyu Nahi Ki ? Kab Tak Aise Log Humare Desh Ko Badnaam Karenge ? @CMOMaharashtra"

Also in June, Phatak (Bhau) had filed a police complaint against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for 'disrespecting' Indian army in 'XXX 2' web series. He had said that the ALTBalaji series showed a woman indulging in a sexual act with a man, wearing her husband’s military uniform.