Joking about religion as bad rape threats: Hindustani Bhau on Agrima Joshua and Shubham Mishra

YouTuber Shubham Mishra was detained by the Vadodara City Police, after he posted a vile and misogynistic rant - where he threatened standup comedian Agrima Joshua of rape. On Monday, 'Bigg Boss 13' Vikas Phatak also known as Hindustani Bhau gave his two cents on the same and said, "You will be abused if you talk about any religion." He also said that giving rape threats is wrong, but talking about someone's religion is also wrong.

In his almost 8 minute-long video, Phatak -- who has earlier collaborated with Shubham Mishra - says in Hindi, "Shubham Mishra ne jo rape ki dhamki diya, kuch bhi kiya woh galat hai. Par galat utna hi hai jitna tumne kisi religion ko dukhaya."

"If he has been punished, even those who make fun of religions should be punished. Don't target a single person. Target both," he adds.

He's heard saying, "Galti woh comedian ki bhi hai jinhone religion ka mazaak udaya hai. Aur jab jab kisi bhi religion ka aur kisike bhagwan ka mazak udega... toh gali sunenge!"

Alluding to the comments that such rants can encourage the youth of the nation to send similar threats, Phatak says that he didn't ask the youth to send rape threats or abuse the girl.

"Jab jab kisi dharam pe mazak udaoge ,.jawab milega jarur milega," he declares.

In his video message, he also talks about Ekta Kapoor's 'XXX 2' web series and the scene that allegedly hurt the sentiments of people. He asked questioned the silence of people over the same.