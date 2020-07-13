Shubham Mishra makes his Instagram private post social media flak

YouTuber Shubham Mishra, who used filthy language and threatened to rape standup comedian Agrima Joshua, was detained by the Vadodara City Police on Sunday. Mishra has over 298K subscribers on YouTube and 34.3k followers on Instagram account - which he turned private after receiving flak on social media.

Shubham Mishra can easily be described as the apprentice of viral sensation and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Hindustani Bhau. Just like Vikas Phatak, Mishra also became a social media star for being utterly profane and directing rage towards current affairs and trending topics.

He had posted a vile and misogynistic rant which only invited social media fury. In the now-deleted video, he was seen openly giving rape threats to Joshua, for her ‘jokes’ on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The National Commission for Women (NCW) had written to the Gujarat Police on Sunday, seeking action against him.