YouTuber Shubham Mishra's shockingly misogynistic rant at Agrima Joshua; NCW promises action

Stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua is facing the ire on social media for her old video in which she is seen cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea.

After Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's demand to arrest the stand-up comedian for her comments and various social media posts demanding the same, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday instructed the Mumbai Police to take legal action against Agrima Joshua.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh wrote, "I ve instructed CP Mumbai and IG Cyber to take legal action expeditiously ..I urge everyone to maintain calm and law will take its course."