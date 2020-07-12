YouTuber Shubham Mishra's shockingly misogynistic rant at Agrima Joshua; NCW promises action

Stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua is facing the ire on social media for her old video in which she is seen cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea.
After Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's demand to arrest the stand-up comedian for her comments and various social media posts demanding the same, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday instructed the Mumbai Police to take legal action against Agrima Joshua.
Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh wrote, "I ve instructed CP Mumbai and IG Cyber to take legal action expeditiously ..I urge everyone to maintain calm and law will take its course."
Meanwhile, amid the countless trolling on social media, the stand-up comedian is also getting rape threats. YouTuber Shubham Mishra, who has gained 298 thousand subscribers by merely abusing, was one among those openly giving rape threats.
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra took to Twitter and posted Mishra's vile and misogynistic rant. Kamra tagged National Commission of Women (NCW) and wrote, "Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down..."
Replying to his tweet, NCW promised to take action against Mishra. "@NCWIndia has been tagged on this video by @kunalkamra88 where a man can be heard hurling abuses and giving open threats to a female comedian. #NCW is committed to creating safe online space for women. We'll take action and ensure that this man gets strictest punishment possible," NCW tweeted.
