Agrima Joshua row: Comedian posts video apologizing to members of political parties

After facing the backlash over her remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea, comedian Agrima Joshua now posted a video apologizing to the members of several political parties who got hurt due to her video.
In a video posted in Hindi on Twitter at 7.18 pm, one can see Agrima saying, "I want to apologise to all the members of NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress and MNS whom I hurt through my video. I could not apologise to you in person because the area where I stay is in the containment zone. I hope you accept my video apology."
This new video by the comedian came after the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh instructed Mumbai Police to take legal action against her.
Check out her video here:
Yesterday, few of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers vandalised the cafe where the comedian performed her standup. They also did a Facebook live from the cafe.
Check out the video here:
Earlier, Joshua's old video, in which she cracked jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea, surfaced on the internet. The video went viral and she was slammed for "hurting sentiments" of the followers of the king.
However, Joshua on Friday evening had apologized for hurting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's followers and said that video was taken down.
"I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify," she tweeted.
In the one minute seven seconds video that went viral, Joshua is seen cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea. She goes on to tell "funny things" that she read on Quora. Someone on the question-and-answer website wrote, "This Shivaji statue is an amazing masterstroke by Prime Minister Modi Ji. It will have solar cells which will power all of Maharashtra," Joshua said.
She further said, "Another person posted 'It will also have GPS tracker and it will shoot laser rays out of its eyes to shoot Pakistani terrorists in the Arabian sea.' The third person came and said - Get your facts correct. It's not Shivaji. It's Shivaji Maharaj."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)