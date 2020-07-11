Agrima Joshua row: Comedian posts video apologizing to members of political parties

After facing the backlash over her remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea, comedian Agrima Joshua now posted a video apologizing to the members of several political parties who got hurt due to her video.

In a video posted in Hindi on Twitter at 7.18 pm, one can see Agrima saying, "I want to apologise to all the members of NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress and MNS whom I hurt through my video. I could not apologise to you in person because the area where I stay is in the containment zone. I hope you accept my video apology."

This new video by the comedian came after the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh instructed Mumbai Police to take legal action against her.

Check out her video here: