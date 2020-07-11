Agrima Joshua case: Maha HM Anil Deshmukh asks Mumbai Police to take legal action against comedian over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remark

Earlier, Joshua's old video, in which she cracked jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea, surfaced on the internet. The video went viral and she was slammed for "hurting sentiments" of the followers of the Maratha king.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Friday had demanded the arrest of the stand-up comedian for her comments. In a letter to Deshmukh, he had demanded strict legal action against Joshua.

He also posted a video and said, "I saw the video and I feel she doesn't have respect for Shivaji Maharaj or she doesn't know about him. He also warned that if she was using Shivaji Maharaj's name to earn money, the Maharashtra Yuvati Sena/Mahila Aghadi will not tolerate it. "If you need, you can take information about Maharaj from Shiv Bhakts. The Hindutvavadi Janata will not tolerate it," he said.