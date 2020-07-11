Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik demands arrest of stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua for comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua's old video, in which she cracked jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea, surfaced on the internet. The video went viral and she was slammed for "hurting sentiments" of the followers of the Maratha king.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Friday demanded the arrest of the stand-up comedian for her comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sarnaik took to Twitter and said that he has written a letter to the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and has demanded strict legal action against Agrima Joshua.

He also posted a video and said, "I saw the video and I feel she doesn't have respect for Shivaji Maharaj or she doesn't know about him. He also warned that if she was using Shivaji Maharaj's name to earn money, the Maharashtra Yuvati Sena/Mahila Aghadi will not tolerate it. "If you need, you can take information about Maharaj from Shiv Bhakts. The Hindutvavadi Janata will not tolerate it," he said.