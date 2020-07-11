Stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua apologizes for 'hurting sentiments' of followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

In India, it is very easy to hurt people's sentiments, religious or otherwise. Painters, writers, filmmakers, politicians and now even stand-up comedians have over the years been accused of hurting sentiments of the people. However, with the internet coming in, these "hurt" people have found a platform to outrage and with a sizeable people tweeting the same, they become successful to form a trend and make it to the news.

Recently, stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua's old video has surfaced on the internet and she has been slammed for "hurting sentiments" of the followers of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In the video, Joshua is seen cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea. She goes on to tell "funny things" that she read on Quora. Someone on the question-and-answer website wrote, "This Shivaji statue is an amazing masterstroke by Prime Minister Modi Ji. It will have solar cells which will power all of Maharashtra," Joshua said. She went on to crack a few more jokes.

However, the video did not go down well, with netizens demanding Mumbai Police to take strict action for hurting their sentiments.

"Dear @CMOMaharashtra stand up Comedian @Agrimonious cracked jokes and made fun of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She has hurt feelings of crores of Maharaj devotees across the globe. Please take strictest action against her CC @AnilDeshmukhNCP @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice," wrote Hindutva activist Ramesh Solanki.