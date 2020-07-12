'Strict action against this moron': Twitter demands Shubham Mishra's arrest after he threatens comedian Agrima Joshua with rape

YouTuber Shubham Mishra invited social media fury for his distasteful rant on stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua. In the now deleted video, Mishra can be seen threatening Joshua of rape for her ‘jokes’ on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Joshua's old video, in which she cracked jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea, surfaced on the internet. The video went viral and she was slammed for "hurting sentiments" of the king’s followers.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also instructed Mumbai Police to take legal action against Joshua.

However, Agrima on Friday evening apologized for hurting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's followers and said that video was taken down.