Who is Shubham Mishra – the man who threatened comedian Agrima Joshua with rape?

Shubham Mishra can easily be described as the apprentice of viral sensation and ex ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Hindustani Bhau.

With content generated in similar fashion, Mishra has garnered popularity for being utterly profane and directing rage toward current affairs and trending topics.

Be it the TikTok vs YouTube roast, Vikas Dubey’s encounter or the boycott of Chinese products; Shubham has been on the forefront in calling out the same on his social media accounts.

Mishra has over 298K subscribers on YouTube.