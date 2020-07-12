Who is Shubham Mishra – the man who threatened comedian Agrima Joshua with rape?

Shubham Mishra can easily be described as the apprentice of viral sensation and ex ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Hindustani Bhau.
With content generated in similar fashion, Mishra has garnered popularity for being utterly profane and directing rage toward current affairs and trending topics.
Be it the TikTok vs YouTube roast, Vikas Dubey’s encounter or the boycott of Chinese products; Shubham has been on the forefront in calling out the same on his social media accounts.
Mishra has over 298K subscribers on YouTube.
Recently, the YouTuber invited social media fury for his distasteful rant on stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua. In the now deleted video, Mishra can be seen threatening Joshua of rape for her ‘jokes’ on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Joshua's old video, in which she cracked jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea, surfaced on the internet. The video went viral and she was slammed for "hurting sentiments" of the king’s followers.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also instructed Mumbai Police to take legal action against Joshua.
However, Agrima on Friday evening apologized for hurting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's followers and said that video was taken down.
Despite the chaos being settled by both parties, Mishra’s video went viral, making him the centre of a brand new outrage.
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra took to Twitter and posted Mishra's vile and misogynistic rant. Kamra tagged National Commission of Women (NCW) and wrote, "Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down..."
Replying to his tweet, NCW promised to take action against Mishra. "@NCWIndia has been tagged on this video by @kunalkamra88 where a man can be heard hurling abuses and giving open threats to a female comedian. #NCW is committed to creating safe online space for women. We'll take action and ensure that this man gets strictest punishment possible," NCW tweeted.
Meanwhile, Mishra issued a post stating that his intention was not to give rape threats and will further explain in an upcoming LIVE stream.
