'Sex scene in uniform': Hindustani Bhau files complaint against Ekta Kapoor for 'disrespecting' Indian army in 'XXX 2' web series

Internet sensation and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Hindustani Bhau has filed a police complaint against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for 'disrespecting' Indian army in 'XXX 2' web series. He has said that the ALTBalaji series shows a woman indulging in a sexual act with a man, wearing her husband’s military uniform.
After lodging a complaint at the Khar police station, Bhau shared a video on his social media. In the video, he shows the papers of the police cmplaint and says, "Our army is our pride and the woman indulges in a sexual act with a man, who wears her husband’s uniform. This is shameful as they have made a joke of our soldiers."
"The police has assured that they will investigate the matter, and keep me updated about the same," he adds
Sharing the video, he captioned it: "Police complaint filed in the Khar Police Station against Ekta Kapoor. Police Complaint filed today by me against anti-national people Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country."
Earlier on Sunday, he had taken to Instagram to share a note regarding the same FIR. Hindustani Bhau wrote, "Kal Bollywood Ki Bohot Badi Hasti Ke Khilaf FIR. @alikaashifkhan @narendramodi @adityathackeray @mumbaipolice @shifuji_jaihind @indianarmy.adgpi". Today he wrote, "Kuch hi der main humare Bollywood ki janimani Hasti ko uski aukaat dikhane police station ja raha hu.. Jai Hind".
