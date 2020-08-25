UditRajForCongressPresident: Who is Udit Raj and why is he trending on Twitter?

After a marathon seven-hour-long meeting marked by high drama, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party's interim president and effect necessary organisational changes while an AICC session will be called at the earliest to start the process of electing a new chief.

A day after the meeting, Twitter started giving out suggestions for the post of Congress President. In one such trend, demand for appointing Congress leader Dr Udit Raj was among the top trends on Twitter today. Several Twitter users took digs at Dr Udit Raj and the ongoing crisis in the Congress party.

Now that the leader is trending on Twitter, here are few things to know about him:

Udit Raj is an Indian politician and member of Indian National Congress.

He is a Dalit leader and also the National Chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations.

He worked as an Indian Revenue Service officer.

Udit Raj is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

He was a Member of Parliament between 2014 to 2019 in the Lok Sabha, representing the North West Delhi as a member of BJP.

In April 2019, Udit Raj joined the Congress after he was denied ticket by BJP.

In 2014, Udit Raj had merged his Indian Justice Party with the BJP ahead of the general elections.

In 2019, he was at the centre of controversy after being caught in a sting done on several MPs by a TV news channel. The sting operation reportedly showed lawmakers accepting the use of black money for contesting polls.

He was appointed as spokesperson of Congress in December 2019.

On August 23, the leader, supporting Rahul Gandhi had said that Rahul Gandhi is the "most capable leader to take up the presidentship."

