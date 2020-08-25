When Kangana Ranaut was too busy to work with Sushant Singh Rajput

A day after the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut had released a two-minute video speaking highly of the deceased actor and accusing certain sections of the film industry of not acknowledging the star's talent. The 'Panga' actress, who's been on the forefront demanding justice for Sushant, had also opened fire at Bollywood bigwigs for sabotaging the late actor's career and said that she would've loved to work with Rajput in a movie.
However, in 2016, Kangana had denied a Homi Adajania directorial, which was suppose to feature Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan in lead roles. Kangana Ranaut didn't do Homi Adajania’s film primarily due to date issues. 'The Cocktail' director was in talks with Kangana for the project but things did not work out between them. “Homi (Adajania) has narrated the (story) idea to Kangana (Ranaut) and she is keen to work with him. But she is already committed to Hansal Mehta’s film after Rangoon. And the dates are clashing. But they have promised to work with each other in the future,” a source had told PTI in 2016.
'The Queen' actress was apparently shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'Rangoon', alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. She also had Hansal Mehta’s 'Simran' in her kitty.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh had told IANS, "Kangana is not Sushant's friend. She is basically highlighting the general discrimination in media.”
"The issue that she is raising is correct, but she is not Sushant Singh Rajput's representative and neither is she carrying on his case. She is bringing out a general problem in the industry. Sushant may also have been a victim (of nepotism), but she is not representating him. Woh Sushant ka nahi kar rahi kuch bhi (she isn't doing anything for Sushant). She is only doing her own," the advocate added.
In another report by Pinkvilla, Singh said, "She's trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family's FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all."
"Everyone knows nepotism exists in the industry. Sushant too must have faced discrimination. But that can't be the primary course of investigation in this case. Those can still be contributory factors, but the main case is on how Rhea and her gang tried to completely exploit and finish Sushant," he added.
