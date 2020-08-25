When Kangana Ranaut was too busy to work with Sushant Singh Rajput

A day after the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut had released a two-minute video speaking highly of the deceased actor and accusing certain sections of the film industry of not acknowledging the star's talent. The 'Panga' actress, who's been on the forefront demanding justice for Sushant, had also opened fire at Bollywood bigwigs for sabotaging the late actor's career and said that she would've loved to work with Rajput in a movie.

However, in 2016, Kangana had denied a Homi Adajania directorial, which was suppose to feature Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan in lead roles. Kangana Ranaut didn't do Homi Adajania’s film primarily due to date issues. 'The Cocktail' director was in talks with Kangana for the project but things did not work out between them. “Homi (Adajania) has narrated the (story) idea to Kangana (Ranaut) and she is keen to work with him. But she is already committed to Hansal Mehta’s film after Rangoon. And the dates are clashing. But they have promised to work with each other in the future,” a source had told PTI in 2016.

'The Queen' actress was apparently shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'Rangoon', alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. She also had Hansal Mehta’s 'Simran' in her kitty.