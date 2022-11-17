Are you using the 'most hackable' password? Change it NOW if you have these as your security pin, Mumbai Police alerts netizens

Are you using the 'most hackable' passwords? Change it NOW if you have these as your security passcode, Mumbai Police alerts netizens | fpj

In the digital world, passwords to one's privacy and potential information play a crucial role. Compromising on an internet password should never be the case. In its recent post, the Mumbai Police shared insights from the NordPass' report titled "Top 200 most common passwords."

Giving the message an interesting approach, the Mumbai Police captioned their post, "And the award for the most hackable password goes to - Password." Awareness on digital security brought by the force has impressed netizens, and gone viral on social media.

The research took about 30 countries in consider and revealed that the mere word "Password" is the most commonly used password (used 34 lakh times), followed by "123456" and "ABCD1234." Also, reportedly, India saw "bigbasket" on number four for being used by over 75,000 people.