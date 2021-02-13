Data breach: 3.2 billion email and password leaked

It is found that more than 3.2 billion email and password pairs are posted online. According to a news report , it is being called the biggest breach of all time and the mother of all breaches: COMB, or the Compilation of Many Breaches.

It is assumed that the data has been compiled due to breach that is taking place in various platforms like Gmail, Netflix, Linkedin among others. According to Cybernews , COMB would include the data of nearly 70 per cent of global internet users. The online users who use the same login and password for various sites have been largely impacted.

It is unclear how much of these data has been used for further wrong doings. In addition, Cybernews is allowing users to check if their email and password was breach.

Data leaks have been a very common phenomenon today.

Meanwhile, FE reported that Slack is informing a large section of its users to change their passwords as the company had stored the passwords of its users in plain text for a period of a month between December 21, 2018 and Jan 21, 2019. “The company has strongly recommended its users to change their password as the hackers may have got the access to the password through plain text storage,” stated the report.

In January this year, there was a report about information of over 100 million debit and credit card users being leaked online from payments processor Juspay. The payment gateway processes payments for companies like Amazon, Swiggy, MakeMyTrip among others.