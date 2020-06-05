Anonymous calls upon K-pop, Anime, Taylor Swift fans to attack #EXPOSEANTIFA

Speak anything against a K-pop idol and you’d be spammed by their loyal fans. Now that the power of these stans has been established, someone out there is using the energy for a massive social media rebellion.

The influence of the K-pop fandom has been noticed by the hacktivist collective called ‘Anonymous’ on Twitter, who is now cashing in via allegiance.

Anonymous wrote on the micro blogging site, "Calling all #OpFanCam armies: The Trump loyalists, fascists, and Nazis have created a hashtag called #EXPOSEANTIFA it's time to invade. Show them the true power of K-Pop, Anime, and Taylor Swift."