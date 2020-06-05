Anonymous calls upon K-pop, Anime, Taylor Swift fans to attack #EXPOSEANTIFA

Speak anything against a K-pop idol and you’d be spammed by their loyal fans. Now that the power of these stans has been established, someone out there is using the energy for a massive social media rebellion.
The influence of the K-pop fandom has been noticed by the hacktivist collective called ‘Anonymous’ on Twitter, who is now cashing in via allegiance.
Anonymous wrote on the micro blogging site, "Calling all #OpFanCam armies: The Trump loyalists, fascists, and Nazis have created a hashtag called #EXPOSEANTIFA it's time to invade. Show them the true power of K-Pop, Anime, and Taylor Swift."
For those unversed, According to Merriam Webster, Antifa stands for "a person or group actively opposing fascism." It made headlines recently after US President Donald Trump stated that he was preparing to label those associated with the Antifa movement as "domestic terrorists" and treat them accordingly. The group has been involved in protests for several years against the government and institutions like the World Bank and is a suspect in the current violence during the George Floyd protests.
Earlier, the Dallas Police Department, asked people to send in videos of protesters indulging in illegal activities, like looting stores and demolishing public properties. Much to their surprise, people reportedly submitted videos and pictures of popular Korean pop artists and their app almost crashed.
What began as a protest against the death of an African-American man, George Floyd under police custody Minneapolis on May 25, has spiralled into a nationwide movement against police brutality.
While most of the protests have been peaceful, a section of the protesters had turned to violence directed against not only police and government offices but also against businesses, many of them immigrant-owned small retail outlets.
US prosecutors have announced new charges against all the four sacked Minneapolis police officers who were present while Floyd died in custody.
Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Department officer, who court documents said knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, was charged with second-degree murder, reports Xinhua news agency.
The announcement was an upgrade to the previous charge against him for third-degree murder and manslaughter.
