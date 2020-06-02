Dallas Police asks people to send videos of violent protesters; 'K-pop stans outsmart cops'

Dallas Police Department's iWatch Dallas app almost crashed, after K-pop fans flooded it with videos and pictures of their favourtie Korean artists. After the protests over George Floyd's death turned violent, the Dallas Police Department on Sunday, asked people to send in videos of protesters, who were indulging in illegal activities like looting stores and demolishing public properties. Much to their surprise, people reportedly submitted videos and pictures of popular Korean pop artists and their app almost crashed.

Dallas Police Department took to their official Twitter and announced that the app was 'down'. They tweeted, "Due to technical difficulties iWatch Dallas app will be down temporarily." Replying to the tweet, several users claimed that it was the 'K-pop stans' who outsmarted the cops.

Check out the hilarious reactions here: