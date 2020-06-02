Dallas Police asks people to send videos of violent protesters; 'K-pop stans outsmart cops'

Dallas Police Department's iWatch Dallas app almost crashed, after K-pop fans flooded it with videos and pictures of their favourtie Korean artists. After the protests over George Floyd's death turned violent, the Dallas Police Department on Sunday, asked people to send in videos of protesters, who were indulging in illegal activities like looting stores and demolishing public properties. Much to their surprise, people reportedly submitted videos and pictures of popular Korean pop artists and their app almost crashed.
Dallas Police Department took to their official Twitter and announced that the app was 'down'. They tweeted, "Due to technical difficulties iWatch Dallas app will be down temporarily." Replying to the tweet, several users claimed that it was the 'K-pop stans' who outsmarted the cops.
Check out the hilarious reactions here:
This comes after Dallas Police department's failed attempt at identifying violent protestors. They had tweeted, "If you have video of illegal activity from the protests and are trying to share it with @DallasPD, you can download it to our iWatch Dallas app. You can remain anonymous."
Meanwhile, the nationwide protests in the United States- sparked by the killing of George Floyd - have left at least five people dead. Over 4,000 people have been arrested and curfews imposed in at least 40 cities. It has witnessed dozens of protests over the death Floyd and other police killings of African American men New York to Tulsa to Los Angeles, with police cars set ablaze and reports of injuries mounting on all sides.
