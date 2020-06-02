Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh reacts to backlash over 50 USD donation towards George Floyd protesters' bail fund

Chief Executive Officer of Off-White and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's men's wear collection, Virgil Abloh is receiving flak for donating just $50 to George Floyd protestors' bail fund.

Virgil had also received backlash for his comments about the looting during the protest. On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram to share a statement to address the same. He wrote, "I can understand your frustration if you think my contribution were limited to $50. Purely false when it comes to the total. I have donated $20,500 to bail funds and other causes related to this movement. I will continue to donate more and will continue to use my voice to urge my peers to do the same."

Speaking about his comments over the looting, he wrote, "People who criticize ‘looting’ often do so as a way to make it seem like our fight against injustice isn’t legitimate. I did not realize the ways my comments accidentally contributed to that narrative. As mentioned yesterday, if looting eases pain and furthers the overall mission, it is within good standing with me."

Check out his post here: