Anonymous shares details of Princess Diana, Paul Walker and Avicii's alleged 'murder'; leaves internet baffled

Amid the nation-wide outcry for justice over George Floyd's death, the hacktivist group 'Anonymous' has made a comeback. After threatening to expose 'the many crimes of the Minneapolis Police Department', the decentralized hacker group has now revealed some shocking details related to high-profile celebrity deaths. Anonymous claims that Princess Diana, actor Paul Walker and DJ Avicii were all murdered.
Talking about the death of Princess Diana, Anonymous launched a Twitter thread on the 'planned accident'. Although the conspiracy theories have been around for years, the hacktivist group's earth-shattering revelation has left netizens stunned. The group claims that the Princess was aware of human trafficking that took place at the Royal Palace and even had the testimony of a victim. The tweet read: "Around the time of her death, Diana was visiting hospitals and care homes Jimmy Savile was preying on at all hours of the night, consoled Elm Guest House victims, and recorded palace rape victim testimony."
It further shared articles and documents, which claim that Princess Diana was murdered by the Royal Family on August 31, 1997 and the deadly car accident was staged.
Anonymous also sad that the 'Fast and Furious' actor Paul Walker was killed because he was going to reveal details of a human trafficking ring. In another shocking revelation, Anonymous claimed that Swedish DJ Avicii, who was found dead due to a drug overdose, was murdered. Avicii had allegedly come across the cases of pedophilia, which included the names of the industry biggies. He had several organisations that worked against human trafficking in US.
The group has also spoken about the Jeffrey Epstein case and linked supermodel Nomi Campbell, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Phil Collins, Prince Andrew and Tony Blair to it.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Anonymous' tweets:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)