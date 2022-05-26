Amitabh Bachchan promotes Kamaal R Khan's biography, Twitter users feel his account is hacked

Image credits: Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to promote Kamaal R Khan's biography. Bachchan's tweets have always created curiosity among fans. The megastar had tweeted, “Presenting the biography of the most controversial producer, writer, actor, film critic," the video reads, presenting the book called “Controversial KRK".

Post the Brahmastra star tweeted, KRK had also commented, "Thank you very much sir!” Although, fans of the actor are not very happy with the same. Check out their reactions right here:

Is Bachchan sb’s account hacked? I believe so. Because this doesn’t look like his tweet. — Nidhi Taneja (@NidhiTanejaa) May 25, 2022

KRK ke paas aapka koi video hai kya sir? — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 25, 2022

Sir toilet paper khatam hone do fir order krunga . — King Kong (@SwarajSah2) May 25, 2022

Bachchan Saab account hack hua kya

He just trolled your movie a month back n you are launching his book 😭 pic.twitter.com/68xvifMQps — Dr Nihal M (@Being_Nihal133) May 25, 2022

Talking about KRK, he is known to bash Bollywood celebrities, and today that Big B launched his biography it gave a shock to all netizens. Previously on Karan Johar's 50th birthday KRK had tweeted, “Darling #KarniJohar @karanjohar wishing you a very happy birthday. Allah Kare Aapko Hamesha Sundar aur Handsome boyfriends Milte Rahain. Aap Yunhi life Ke Maze Lete Raho!”

Garmi Se lock Toh Nahi Faila, Lekin Tum Zaroor Fail Gaye Ho @karanjohar! #HappyBirthdayKaranJohar! pic.twitter.com/cUujhFKWeT — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2022

Sharing a clip from an old serial KRK wrote, "Garmi Se lock Toh Nahi Faila, Lekin Tum Zaroor Fail Gaye Ho @karanjohar ! #HappyBirthdayKaranJohar!”

