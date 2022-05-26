Amitabh Bachchan promotes Kamaal R Khan's biography, Twitter users feel his account is hacked

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to promote Kamaal R Khan's biography. Bachchan's tweets have always created curiosity among fans. The megastar had tweeted, “Presenting the biography of the most controversial producer, writer, actor, film critic," the video reads, presenting the book called “Controversial KRK".
Post the Brahmastra star tweeted, KRK had also commented, "Thank you very much sir!” Although, fans of the actor are not very happy with the same. Check out their reactions right here:
Talking about KRK, he is known to bash Bollywood celebrities, and today that Big B launched his biography it gave a shock to all netizens. Previously on Karan Johar's 50th birthday KRK had tweeted, “Darling #KarniJohar @karanjohar wishing you a very happy birthday. Allah Kare Aapko Hamesha Sundar aur Handsome boyfriends Milte Rahain. Aap Yunhi life Ke Maze Lete Raho!”
Sharing a clip from an old serial KRK wrote, "Garmi Se lock Toh Nahi Faila, Lekin Tum Zaroor Fail Gaye Ho @karanjohar ! #HappyBirthdayKaranJohar!”
