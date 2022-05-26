e-Paper Get App

Amitabh Bachchan promotes Kamaal R Khan's biography, Twitter users feel his account is hacked

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan are not happy with his latest tweet on Kamaal R Khan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to promote Kamaal R Khan's biography. Bachchan's tweets have always created curiosity among fans. The megastar had tweeted, “Presenting the biography of the most controversial producer, writer, actor, film critic," the video reads, presenting the book called “Controversial KRK".

Post the Brahmastra star tweeted, KRK had also commented, "Thank you very much sir!” Although, fans of the actor are not very happy with the same. Check out their reactions right here:

Talking about KRK, he is known to bash Bollywood celebrities, and today that Big B launched his biography it gave a shock to all netizens. Previously on Karan Johar's 50th birthday KRK had tweeted, “Darling #KarniJohar @karanjohar wishing you a very happy birthday. Allah Kare Aapko Hamesha Sundar aur Handsome boyfriends Milte Rahain. Aap Yunhi life Ke Maze Lete Raho!”

Sharing a clip from an old serial KRK wrote, "Garmi Se lock Toh Nahi Faila, Lekin Tum Zaroor Fail Gaye Ho @karanjohar ! #HappyBirthdayKaranJohar!”

Read Also
Gutka stains found in flight, picture goes viral
article-image
Read Also
Cuteness alert: Pilot welcomes wife on-board in SRK style, check out
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralAmitabh Bachchan promotes Kamaal R Khan's biography, Twitter users feel his account is hacked

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra records uptick in Covid-19 infections with more than 500 cases

Maharashtra records uptick in Covid-19 infections with more than 500 cases

Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI in Chinese visa scam case, says 'it's bogus'

Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI in Chinese visa scam case, says 'it's bogus'

PM Narendra Modi accepts 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, donates cash prize to charity

PM Narendra Modi accepts 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, donates cash prize to charity

8 years of Modi government: Failure on all fronts, say NCP & Congress

8 years of Modi government: Failure on all fronts, say NCP & Congress

Mumbai: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Mumbai: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise